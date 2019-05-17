Nick Barnes named Colonel Crawford Lions Club Student of the Month

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford senior Nick Barnes is the Lions Club Student of the Month for May. He is the son of Roger and Christina Barnes. Nick was his class president and president of the National Honor Society. He also participates in student council, debate club and Project BLACK. As a member of Academic Challenge, Nick has earned All-Ohio Honorable Mention. While at Buckeye Boys State, he was honored with the Distinguished Citizen Award.

Nick’s athletic achievements include being captain of the varsity football team and captain of the varsity swim team. He has also been a member of the track team.

Nick volunteers at AMVETS Post 26 and has worked as a lifeguard and manager of the Heise Park pool. He has a lot of other interests and activities but has said that one of his proudest achievements was building his family’s dining room table.

Planning to attend the University of Akron, Nick will be enrolled in the Williams Honors College and will pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Nick and his family were guests of the Col. Crawford Lions Club at their May dinner meeting. He received a commemorative certificate and a check for .$50

