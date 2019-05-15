Galion man charged with raping child; another area resident indicted on 20 theft, drug charges

BUCYRUS — A 31-year-old Galion man charged with raping a child was among those arraigned recently by a Crawford County Grand Jury. David L. Chatman was indicted on one first-degree felony charge of rape. His bail was set at $1 million and he faces the rest of his life in prison.

Another Galion man, Derek R. Snyder, 31, was indicted on multiple charges after a couple really bad April days in Galion. On April 17, Snyder was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen property at an Ash Street address. However, the previous day, Snyder also was arrested by Galion police. During a a traffic stop on South Market Street. According to a Galion police report, Snyder was driving a stolen car. He tried to run from police, and after being shot with a taser, was arrested and taken to jail.

He has since been indicted on a fifth-degree felony count of receiving stolen property; a fourth-degree felony count of resisting arrest; a second-degree misdemeanor count of obstructing official business; four counts of fifth-degree felony theft; three counts third-degree felony theft; a fifth-degree count of possession of drugs (methamphetamine); two third-degree felony counts of having weapons under disability; three counts of first-degree misdemeanor theft; and four counts of fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespassing. His bond was set at $200,000.

Others indicted include:

Matthew J. Lambert — third-degree felony count of tampering with evidence and a second-degree misdemeanor count of possession drug abuse instrument.s

Sara L. Gonzales — fifth-degree felony count of breaking and entering.

Shianne Lucas — fifth degree felony charge of possession of drugs (methamphetamines), fourth-degree misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Krista Lucas — third-degree county of tampering with evidence.

Tracy M. Horsley — fifth-degree count of possession of drugs (methamphetamines), third degree felony charge of tampering with evidence, third-degree felony count of illegal conveyance of prohibited items on the grounds of a detention facility or institution.

Ronald M. Kilgore — fifth-degree count of possession of drugs (methamphetamines).

Stephanie Loveless — fifth-degree count of possession of drugs (Vicodin).

Iva L. Reedy — fifth-degree possession of drugs (methamphetamines).

Curtis Newcome — two fifth-degree felony counts trafficking in drugs (Buprenorphine or Suboxone).

Marquis Allred — third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability; fourth-degree felony charge of improperly handling firearms in motor vehicle; fifth-degree felony charge of possession of drugs (Heroin); fifth-degree felony count of possession of drugs (Cocaine); one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lucas G. Donn — fifth-degree felony count of possession of drugs (Heroin).

Wesley P. Jackson — third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence; fifth-degree felony count of possession of drugs (Cocaine); fourth-degree felony count of trafficking in drugs.

Kimberly L. Dauchenbaugh — fifth-degree felony count of permitting drug abuse.

Bruce Taylor — fifth-degree felony charge of possession of drugs (cocaine); fifth-degree count of possession of drugs (Hydrocodone); fifth-degree felony count of possession of drugs (Oxycodone);

Tyrell L. Crockett — fifth-degree felony count of possession of drugs (Suboxone);

Rena Sink, aka Walls — fifth-degree felony count of identity fraud.

Robert T. Gallant — second-degree felony count of burglary; third-degree felony count of domestic violence

Amy M. Daniels — fifth-degree felony count of possession of drugs (methamphetamine) fourth-degree misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Randle Battles — fourth-degree felony charge of improper handling of firearms; third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability.

Phillip M. Ealey, II — fifth-degree felony charge of possession of drugs; fourth-degree misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia (marijuana); minor misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia (marijuana).

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/05/web1_Chatman-David-Lee.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/05/web1_Snyder-Derek-Bruce.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/05/web1_court-clip-art.jpg

Another area resident indicted on 20 theft, drug charges