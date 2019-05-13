Galion area police reports

Thursday, May 2

1:41 a.m. — Two men arguing on Tidd Driver were warned about disorderly conduct.

6:54 a.m. — One man was arrested in the 400 block of Libby Lane on a Crawford County warrant.

7:58 a.m. — One man was arrested following a domestic dispute in the 100 block of North Market Street.

8:01 a.m. — A wallet found in the 600 block of Harding Way East was given to police.

2:12 p.m. — A man was reportedly trying to see prescription drugs near Second Avenue. Police could not find the man.

2:58 p.m. — A man damaged at pump at Moto Mart. Police determined the man may have had a health problem and he was released to family member.

3:58 p.m. — One man was arrested in the 4oo block of Second Avenue for aggravated menacing, domestic violence and burglary. A knife was confiscated after police responded to a report of a man threatening people with a knife.

5:03 p.m. — A Harding Way East resident reported their vehicle broken into and pocket knives stolen.

Friday, May 3

9:13 p.m. — A 25-year-old Cardington woman was arrested on a Morrow County warrant and issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of Grant Street.

9:55 a.m. — A person in the 800 block of Harding Way West reported someone taking photos of the security cameras in his business.

4:47 p.m. — A report of a sex offense by Children Services is being investigated.

9:34 p.m. — A 66-year-old Galion man was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 400 block of Second Avenue.

Saturday, May 4

3:07 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Grand Street.

6:03 a.m. — A Fairview Avenue resident reported a stolen vehicle.

A report of a hit-skip accident involving a semi that hit a pole was investigated in the 800 block of Portland Way North.

4:33 p.m. — Police received a call from someone at Sleep Inn who said prescription medication and cash were stolen/

8:25 p.m. — After investigating a report of an unruly kid in \the 200 block of Westgate Road was investigated, police took a juvenile to the hospital for treatment.

Sunday, May 5

1:39 a.m. — Police received a domestic violence report from the 100 block of Harding Way East.

4:58 a.m. — A South Boston Street resident reported a basketball hoop stolen.

4:56 p.m. — After answer a call about a fight near South Market Street, police talked to several people and one arrest was made.

6:18 p.m. — One person was arrested for theft after a shop-lifting report at Save-A-Lot.

7:18 p.m. — A Crew Avenue resident reported being harassed.

9:46 p.m. — A theft was reported at Dollar General.

Monday, May 6

9:12 a.m. — One person was taken to the hospital for treatment after a person was reported threatening suicide.

2:11 p.m. — Children Services received an assist from police in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

3:43 p.m. — Children Services received an assist from police in the 800 block of Harding Way East.

8:19 p.m. — A report unruly juveniles was investigated in the 100 block of Harding Way West was investigated.

Tuesday, May 7

12:50 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Crew Avenue.

10:22 a.m. — Officers assisted Adult Protective Services in the 500 block of Crew Avenue.

1:25 p.m. — Police received a report of juveniles driving ATV’s too fast in the 300 block of Railroad Street.

4:36 p.m. — One person was issued a summons for an open contain after police responded to a report of someone passed out in a vehicle. The man was released to a friend.

10:51 p.m. — Bruce Taylor was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of Kroft Street and taken to the Crawford County Justice Center.