Galion Community Foundation names scholarship winners

GALION — Galion High School and the Galion Community Foundation (GCF) held two ceremonies to recognize outstanding student achievement during the 2018-2019 school year Monday, May 6.

The Galion Community Foundation started the evening’s celebrations with a special, invitation-only ceremony to award nineteen scholarships to well-deserving graduating seniors. The amount of scholarships presented during the evening totaled more than $31,000.

Graduating Galion seniors who received scholarships included: Danielle Schneider (Beck Scholarship), Elizabeth Wolf (Beck Scholarship), Alexandria Eckert (Bradfield Scholarship, Fox Family Scholarship), Clay Karnes (Bunyard Scholarship), Ashleigh Wright (Class of 1950 Scholarship, Galion Jaycee’s Scholarship), Sari Conner (Galion Community Foundation Scholarship), Saundra Davis (Chad Thomas Grix Scholarship), Gabby Kaple (Dr. Bernard Mansfield Scholarship), Kelly Baldinger (Miller Carter Memorial Scholarship), Jalyn Oswald (Captain Wm. Unckrich Scholarship), Emily Sedmak (Volk-Koeckert Scholarship), Kurt Ensman (Juanita Wagner Scholarship), Haley Phelps (Juanita Wagner Scholarship), Kelsey Redman (Juanita Wagner Scholarship) and Noah Grochowalski (Juanita Wagner Scholarship).

The GCF also awarded three additional scholarships to area students. The Homer Fox Family Scholarship was awarded to Adalyn Farley, a member of the Northmor Local Schools Class of 2019, and Braxton James, a member of the Colonel Crawford Local Schools Class of 2019. The Bils-Frombaugh Scholarship was awarded to Emily Rudd, a member of the FFA and Wynford Local Schools Class of 2019.

“We receive outstanding scholarship applications from the graduating seniors every year, and this was no exception,” GCF board member Dr. Sandra Powell said. “We are pleased to present these awards annually and look forward to the great things these students will achieve.”

The Galion Community Foundation (GCF) is a permanent, charitable foundation established to improve the quality of life for the area citizens. The foundation is designed to assist youth and recreational activities, education, health and human services, the arts, cultural and civic programs, environmental improvement projects, and other valuable area activities and services.

“I want to thank the Galion Community Foundation for their unwavering support of Galion seniors for more than 60 years,” Galion Superintendent Jim Grubbs said. “Our graduating seniors receive an exceptional amount of scholarship dollars every year, and it all begins with the support of local organizations, like the GCF, and countless others.”

Galion High School students were recognized for their outstanding academic achievements for the 2018-2019 in a special ceremony for students and their families immediately following the scholarship program. More than 140 students in grades nine through twelve were recognized for maintaining at least a 3.0 grade point average during their time at GHS.

“This is always a special night for our students, their families and the Galion High School staff,” GHS Principal Ron Williams said. “We are proud of all our students for their hard work and dedication to achieving their best in the classroom.”

