Band concerts, chicken BBQ today at Galion High School

GALION — The Galion Intermediate School, Middle School, and High School bands will host their annual spring concert and chicken BBQ fundraiser Saturday, May 11. The show will begin with meals being served at 4:30 p.m. and live music starting at 5 p.m. in the Galion High School gymnasium and cafetorium.

BBQ dinner tickets are $12 and include half a chicken, baked potato, green beans, roll, a slice of pie and a drink. Harlen’s will serve as the caterer for this year’s event, and meals are available for carry-out until 7 p.m.

“Band students have been working hard to prepare their concert selections for this special evening,”director of bands Jessica Hammond said. “I hope the Galion community will join us and enjoy their performances and a fantastic chicken BBQ dinner.”

The concert performance schedule for the evening will start at 5 p.m. with the Galion High School Jazz Band, followed by the fifth-grade band at 5:30 p.m. The sixth-grade band will take the stage at 6 p.m., with the Galion Middle School concert band performance at 6:30 p.m. and the Galion High School Symphonic Band closing out the concert at 7 p.m.

Raffle tickets are also being sold for $1. Cash prizes include: $100 for first place, $50 for second and third and fourth place will each receive $25.

Those interested in purchasing meal tickets and raffle tickets should see a band student or contact Hammond at hammond.jessica@galionschools.org.

