MOAC champions; Lady Colts claim share of softball title

MARION — Clear Fork’s girls softball team claimed at least a share of the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship Wednesday night. For the second day, the Lady Colts shut out Harding, this time 17-0. Combined that win ith a 9-8 win by Ontario over Marion Pleasant, and the Colts are an MOAC championship team.

With the win, Clear Fork improves to 11-3 in conference games and 16-5 overall. Pleasant falls to 11-3 in the league and 18-5 overall. Ontario, with one league game remaining, is 10-3 and 13-3.

Against Harding Wednesday, the Colts scattered 13 base hits, including a homer by Haylie Miller and two singles and a triple by Brooke Robinson. Clear Fork also got two singles from Carson Crowner and a single and double from Ashtynn Roberts. Courtney Palmer, Hallie Gottfried, Trinity Cook, Reagan Marshall and Kaitlin Wuertz had the other base hits.

Roberts got the win, going the distance in the five-inning game. She struck out eight, walked two and allowed just three base hits.

On Tuesday evening, in Bellville, the Colts shut out Harding 17-0. In that game, Hallie Gottfried had the big bat. She singled and doubled, while driving in three runs to lead her team’s 11-game hit parade. Brooke Robinson had two RBIs on two singles and a double, Haylie Miller had two RBIs and two singles and Trinity Cook had a single, doubled and two RBIs. Carson Crowner chipped in two singles, and Courtney Palmer and and Ashtynn Roberts had singles.

Roberts picked up the pitching victory. In another five-inning game, she gave up two hits and struck out eight. She did not walk anyone.

The Colts, the No. 4 seed in their bracket. start tournament play Friday evening, in Bellville. They will play Edison for the sectional championship. On Tuesday, Edison was an easy 20-0 winner over New London. Friday’s game starts at 5 p.m.

Edison is 16-4 on the year and will likely face pitcher Lindsey Fortuna, who, against New London, gave up just one hit, fanned three and walked one.

