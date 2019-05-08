In Demand Jobs Fair on Thursday in in youth building at Crawford County Fairgrounds

BUCYRUS — This is In Demand Jobs Week Job Fair. To that end, there is a Job Fair on Thursday, May 9 from noon to 5 p.m. in the Youth Building at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.

Nearly 40 employers, colleges, vocational schools, and career resource agencies will be on-hand to meet with job seekers.

In-Demand Jobs are occupations with sustainable wages and a promising future. Ohio has more than 200 in-demand occupations and many are right here in Crawford County.

Get a job, get a better job, or start a new career. Learn about apprenticeship programs and other training programs that can lead to high wage careers.

There is no cost to attend.

Job seekers should dress professionally and bring copies of their up-to-date resume. Discount transportation is available for those needing a ride to the event.

Job seekers needing copies or updates to their resume, job fair tips and advice, or more information can call OhioMeansJob–Crawford County at 419-562-8066 or stop in Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., 225 E. Mary St. Bucyrus

