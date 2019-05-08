Galion, Bellville area college news

These students graduated last weekend from Ashland University

ASHLAND — These students completed their Ashland University degree requirements following the spring 2019 semester:

Tim Metcalfe, of Bellville, received a Bachelor Of Arts degree. He is majoring in Sport Communication and Public Relations and Strategic Communication. Metcalfe is a 2008 graduate of Clear Fork High School.

Jacob Smith, of Bellville, received a Bachelor Of Arts degree. He is majoring in Sport Communication and Digital Media Production and is a 2015 graduate of Clear Fork High School. Smith is graduated with Magna Cum Laude honors.

Arby Thompson of Galion, received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. He is majoring in Marketing. Thompson is a 2015 graduate of Galion High School.

Sydney Dameron, of Galion, received a Bachelor of Science in Education degree and is majoring in Integrated Social Studies. Dameron is a 2015 graduate of Galion High School. Dameron is graduating with Cum Laude honors.

Reanne Neal, of Galion, received a Bachelor of Science in Education and is majoring in Intervention Specialist and Early Childhood Education. Neal is a 2015 graduate of Galion High School and graduated with Cum Laude honors.

Makaila Grimes, of Galion, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. Grimes is majoring in Nursing. Grimes is a 2015 graduate of Galion High School and graduated with Cum Laude honors.

Eny Weber Morasko, of Galion, received a Master of Education during Ashland University’s spring 2019 commencement ceremonies. Weber Morasko is majoring in Educational Administration.

Elise Massie, of Crestline, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing during Ashland University’s spring 2019 commencement ceremonies. Massie is majoring in Nursing and is a 2015 graduate of Colonel Crawford High School. Massie graduated with Cum Laude honors.

Hunter Miller, of Bucyrus, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and is a 2015 graduate of Wynford High School.

Eny Weber Morasko of Galion, OH, will receive a Master of Education degree. Weber Morasko is majoring in Educational Administration.

Morgan Frye, of Crestline, received a Master of Business Administration. He is majoring in Executive Management.

Galion’s Leah Fisher graduates from Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE — Leah Fisher, of Galion, graduated from Cedarville University with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology degree during the 123rd annual commencement program May 4.

Area students participate in symposium at Findlay

FINDLAY — Area students at the University of Findlay recently participated in the annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity. They included:

Samantha Altstadt, of Galion,was named as a Kappa Delta Pi New Initiate and presented “Partnership with Literacy Coalition of Hancock County.”

Jared Dixon, of Galion, received the Computer Science ACM Horizons Award, was named as a Choose Ohio First Scholar – Computer Science, presented “”Interior: Panic” Design Presentation,” and presented “Choose Ohio First Scholars Hour of Code.”

Clay Fogle, of Bucyrus, received the College of Pharmacy Founding Dean Scholarship.

Victoria Garrett, of Crestline, presented “Souls and Synapses: A Deeper Look at the Intersections of Science and Spirituality.”

Gabriella Seibert, of Bucyrus, presented “Emergency Medical Workers’ Stigmatizing Attitudes Towards Bariatric Patients” and presented “Sympathy Towards Physical Injuries.”

Kade Slagle, of Bucyrus, was named to The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Chapter 310.

Austin Stevens, of Bucyrus, was named as an Outstanding Student in Foreign Languages.

Olivia Tanner, of Galion, 44833, was named a Kappa Delta Pi Graduating Senior.