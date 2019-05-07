Bellville sports roundup: Tournament starts Friday for Lady Colts; next week for baseball team

BELLVILLE — Clear Fork, which as of Monday, according to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference website, leads the league baseball race with a 14-6 overall record and 9-3 mark in conference play, received a first-round bye as the No. 3 seed in the Division II in the Heidelberg Sectional/District tournament. The Colts await the winner of a sectional semifinals contest May 15 between No. 8 Celina and No. 9 Tiffin Columbian. The winner of that game heads to Bellville to play the Colts on May 17 at 5 p.m.

At the other end of the bracket, Galion begins its tourney run on Friday, May 17 at 5 p.m. when they host No. 5 seed Lexington. The Tigers and Lex will playing for a sectional championship, with the winner to move on to district play at Heidelberg University on Thursday, May 23 at 4 p.m. The winner between Galion and Lex, will play either: No. 1 Van Wert, No. 7 Wapakoneta or No. 11 Kenton. Wapakoneta and Kenton meet in a sectional semifinals Wednesday, May 1,5 with the winner playing top-seeded Van Wert on Friday, May 17.

In the Division III, Lexington Sectional/District softball tournament, Clear Fork received a No. 4 seed. As of Monday, according to the MOAC website, the Colts were in second place in league play with records of 14-5 overall and 9-3 in the league Pleasant leads the conference standings at 18-3 and 11-1. The Lady Spartans’ only league loss came last week, to Clear Fork, 6-3. The Lady Colts, in the bottom half of the bracket, will host the winner of Tuesday’s contest between No. 5 seed Milan Edison and No. 10 seed New London. That sectional championship game is Friday at 5 p.m. in Bellville.

In the other half of the bracket, Galion received the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye. Galion will play the winner of the contest between No. 7 Huron and No. 8 Colonel Crawford. They played Tuesday night. The winner of that game comes to Galion on Friday at 5 p.m. to play for a sectional title.

