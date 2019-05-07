Clear Fork’s Noah Browns wins another MOAC singles tennis title

BELLVILLE — For the second season in a row, Clear Fork High School’s Noah Brown is the top singles player in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference. Brown defeated Kyle Baesman, of River Valley, in straight sets in Saturday’s championship match in Marion. Brown beat Ontario’s Elliott Hopkins 6-1, 6-0 in the first round and Harding’s Hezekiah Barron 6-0, 6-2 in the semifinals. Brown continued his dominance in the championship match, winning 6-0, 6-2.

