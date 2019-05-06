Galion police reports

Tuesday, April 30

12:14 a.m. — One person was arrested and charged with failure to comply after police received a report of a suspicious vehicle near Miami Street.

4:23 a.m. — Police received a report of someone causing a ruckus at East Park by talking loudly on his phone. He was told be more quiet.

11:16 a.m. — After getting a report of a reckless driver on Cherry Street, the driver of a vehicle was issued a warning.

11:29 a.m. — Police helped calm an argument between a tenant and landlord in the 200 block of Pershing Avenue.

5:09 p.m. — A cell phone was reported stolen in the 800 block of Charles Street.

10:10 p.m. — A warning was issued to the owner of a noisy dog in the 100 block of South Riblet Street.

10:24 p.m. — A man was arrested in the 400 block of Libby Lane and turned over to Richland County, which had issued a warrant for his arrest.

11:05 p.m. — Police determined that two people fishing at Amick’s Reservoir were not doing anything wrong, despite receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

Monday, April 29

8:55 a.m. — A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody for allegedly stealing items from Circle K. He was released to his mother pending a court appearance.

12:10 p.m. — An Eighth Avenue resident reported $700 stolen by a relative.

5:22 p.m. — A South Market resident told police there were fraudulent charged on a bill he received.

6:39 p.m. — Police received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 600 block of North Market Street.

9:31 p.m. — An unruly juvenile was reported in the 200 block of North Columbus Street.

11:08 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Gill Avenue.

Sunday, April 28

8:34 a.m. — An 18-year-old was arrested after a reported domestic dispute in the 900 block of East Walnut Street.

7:56 p.m. — A South Pierce Street resident reported being bitten by a dog. A report was filed with the county dog warden.

11:46 p.m. — A Grand Street resident reported an unwanted man at his house. The man was warned by officers against trespassing.

Saturday, April 27

5:34 a.m. — A disturbance was reported at the Rainbow Motel on Charles Street.

7:31 a.m. — Gunshots were reported in the 100 block of North Market Street.

12:15 p.m. — After answering call about a possible overdose, police said they found and confiscated drugs, drug paraphernalia and a loaded gun.

8:21 p.m. — A Harding Way East resident reported being threatened.

8:53 p.m. — A man was warned for trespassing after a Homer Street resident told police he would not go way.

9:14 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested on a Franklin County warrant in the 900 block of Charles Street.

Friday, April 26

1:36 a.m. — A alarm went off in the 800 block of Edward Street. Officers said they found a door at the business had been tampered with.

2:42 a.m. — A possible breaking and entering of a residence in the 900 block of Highland Avenue was reported.

10:24 a.m. — Police received a report of a tree down on East Church Street and reported it to Galion’s street department.

12:21 p.m. — Officers aided Children Services in the investigation of a sex offense.

3:32 p.m. — Police received a report of a reckless driver in the Clymer Avenue area.

5:40 p.m. — Police confiscated the license plates on a vehicle in the 500 block of Harding Way East.

6:59 p.m. — Police received a call from a parent concerned about a kid with drugs in the 200 block of North Market Street.

7:53 p.m. — Officers reminded several people that animals are not allowed on the Heise Park tennis courts.

8:29 p.m. — A house was reported broken into and medication stolen from a Fairview Avenue home.

11:24 p.m. — The restroom at South Park was reportedly vandalized