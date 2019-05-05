Third Friday starts another run May 17

GALION — In its third year, Third Friday in Galion continues to expand it’s local reach.

“The idea was to get people to come downtown for some family-friendly fun,” said Miranda Jones, member engagement director at the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce, and the brawn behind the monthly celebration in Historic Uptowne Galion. “And the response has been better each year.”

Still two weeks away, Jones has been busy prepping for the first Third Friday of 2019 on May 17, from, 5-8 p.m..

She is happy with the increased number of people who show up to enjoy the Third Friday entertainment, food and learning and shopping opportunities.

She’s also pleased with the response from Galion area business owners, who have been encouraged to stay open a little later on Third Friday evenings and to have some special events to entice new visitors to their stores, galleries, shops, and eating and drinking establishments.

Sponsors, including Donley Ford of Galion, Firelands Federal Credit Union, Covert Manufacturing, Experience Galion, K&B Laundromat and others have also stepped forward to help support this monthly summer festival.

Jones has organized lots of family-friend events for this year’s Third Friday events.

As in the past, there will be Music at the Gazebo on May 17. Starting at 5 p.m. Galion students will take to the stage for a presentation. The cast of Galion Community Theatre ‘s next presentation, “Mama Mia,” will entertain visitors with a few songs at 5:30 p.m. followed by the “Snow Sisters,” who are planning a “Princess Sing-a-long” at 6 p.m. The Galion Community Band will wrap up the evening’s entertainment, starting at 7 p.m.

There will be vendors on the north side of the square which is where the food court will be set up to offer treats from local food vendors. Some downtown businesses will have sales and discounts and the Brush and Palette Art Gallery will have an outdoor food market.

The Crawford Park District will bring its always-popular Animal Extravaganza to the square May 17, too.

When it comes to Third Friday in Galion, the key word is — and will remain — local.

“The focus is definitely local,” Jones said. “We’ve had bands and other musicians asking if they can perform. We’ve had food vendors and others request information on how to set up here, but this is a local event and the focus is going remain on local businesses, vendors and entertainment.”

For updated information visit the Third Friday in Galion page on Facebook.

The May 17 event is also expected to include an official opening and ribbon cutting for the Main Street Team Shop.

File photo The Crawford Park District will bring it’s Animal Extraganza to Historic Uptowne Galion on May 17 when Third Friday in Galion celebration begins another four-month run. Park district volunteers will have some of their animal managerie with them for a very much hands-on experience. This snake was part of the fun last summer. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/05/web1_Third-Friday.jpg File photo The Crawford Park District will bring it’s Animal Extraganza to Historic Uptowne Galion on May 17 when Third Friday in Galion celebration begins another four-month run. Park district volunteers will have some of their animal managerie with them for a very much hands-on experience. This snake was part of the fun last summer.