Oakstone Landscape lends an Earth Day hand

GALION — Oakstone Landscape, a family-owned Galion business, donated its time and expertise to plant new trees throughout the Galion City Schools campus on Friday, May 3, Earth Day.

The idea of donating and planting trees on the district’s campus is a dream realized by Oakstone Landscape owner Ben Perkins since he started his business more than a decade ago.

“It’s important to make sure future generations understand the vital role trees play in our daily lives,” Perkins said. “It is also important for me to show Galion students that local businesses support their local school district.”

Perkins was joined by Crawford Park District Executive Director Josh Dyer to educate students about the importance of trees, proper re-planting techniques, proper care techniques and other topics related to trees and the environment.

Oakstone Landscape wasn’t the only local business or individual involved in planting the Red Sunset Maple and Northern Red Oak trees on the school property. United Bank, Brothers Body and Equipment and Eagle Dance Center, along with Erik, Emily and Adalie Flick, provided donations to help purchase the trees.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our company to support Ben’s project,” United Bank Assistant Vice President Jennifer Kuns said. “Oakstone Landscape is a wonderful local business and United Bank is proud to be affiliated with this very worthy venture.”

The Flicks contributed to show Galion students the importance of supporting local businesses.

“We have a great small business community in Galion that is incredibly diverse and thriving,” Erik Flick said. “My family and I are proud to support our friend, his business and Galion City Schools.”

Todd and Shannon Eagle jumped at the chance to support the Oakstone project and Galion schools. They knew they had to be involved as soon as they heard about the idea.

“We are proud to be Tigers,” Todd said. “Supporting a fantastic local business like Oakstone Landscape and the Galion City Schools is a perfect match for our family, and we’re proud to be able to help!”

The trees are located near the intermediate schools. A dedication ceremony was also held for a memorial stone in honor of Galion students Gage Berry and Taryn Jorvig, who lost their lives.

“The Galion community is incredibly generous to our students, staff and school district,” Galion Superintendent Jim Grubbs said. “I want to thank the businesses and individuals for supporting Ben’s vision to help expand educational opportunities beyond the walls of our school buildings.”

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/05/web1_7dc158fc-352e-4aba-beba-060821750162.jpeg