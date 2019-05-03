Galion community clean-up day is May 18

GALION — The City of Galion will be having its annual community clean-up day on Saturday, May 18.

According to a news release from the city, from 8 a.m.to 2 p.m., there will be dumpsters set up in the parking lot across from the Galion Fire Department on Liberty Street.

Galion residents may dispose of:

Household trash

Mattresses and/or box springs, with a limit of four items per vehicle

Tires, with a limit of 10 tires per vehicle and the rims must be removed.

The drop-off site is available only to Galion residents and driver’s licenses will be checked.

Materials NOT accepted include: hazardous waste, appliances, electronics and construction waste. Yard waste will NOT be accepted at this site. It may be taken to the Taylor Road Composting Facility, 545 Taylor Road, on Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18, from 7:30 a.m.to 2:30 p.m.

Also, there will NOT be a curbside pickup offered this year. Residents will need to haul material to the drop-off site and should be prepared to unload their own vehicle. Aassistance will be available to the elderly and disabled.

For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, contact the City of Galion at 419-468-1857. The clean-up day is funded in part by the Galion City Health Department through an Ohio EPA grant.

