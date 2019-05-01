Register now for Salvation Army Camp near Bellville

BELLVILLE — There is still time to register for Camp NEOSA, an overnight summer adventure June 26-July 1. Register Thursday, May 2 from 3-4 p.m. and Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Salvation Army-Clear Fork Unit, at 84 Main St. in Bellville. Slots for this camp will fill up quickly. The first 15 to complete paperwork will be locked in. To participate, campers must have had a physical in the last 15 months. It costs $20, which is due at registration. For information, call 419-571-6518.