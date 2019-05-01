Got junk to go? Dumpster Day is Saturday, May 11, in Bellville

BELLVILLE — Do you have some stuff (junk) you want to get rid of?

Next Saturday. is a good time to clear that stuff from the garage, yard or homestead. The annual Dumpster Day for Bellville and Jefferson Township is Saturday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The dumpster Day will located by Elzy Milling & Trade.

A photo ID is required to participate. To take part, you must be a resident of the Village of Bellville and/or live in Jefferson Township. Toxic waste, tires, paint, or anything with refrigerants like A/C or refrigerators will not be accepted

The City of Bellville will have a crew on hand to help participants unload cars and trucks.. The dumpster area will be under surveillance. Anyone dumping after hours will be prosecuted.

Dumpster Day is Saturday, May 11, in Bellville