Top track athletes coming to Galion Kiwanis Invite next Friday

GALION — The Galion Kiwanis Club has become a driving force behind one of the premier late season track meets in the area. The annual Galion Kiwanis Track Invitational will be held at Unckrich Stadium in Galion on Friday, May 3. Field events begin at 4 p.m., while the running events begin at 4:30 p.m. Admission for the invitational is $6 for adults and $4 for students.

This year’s field includes 16 teams from the local area and around the state. Those competing include Ashland, Avon, Clear Fork, Colonel Crawford, Galion, Lexington, Lucas, Mansfield Senior, Marion Harding, Newark Catholic, Northwestern, Ontario, Pleasant, Shelby, Watkins Memorial, and West Holmes.

“This is one of the marquee late season track meets in the region,” Athletics Director Kyle Baughn said. “I want to thank the Galion Kiwanis Club for their support of our student-athletes and the Galion City School District.”

A meet of this size takes great support. Many volunteers from the Galion community will be helping to make this year’s event great for the student-athletes, coaches and fans.

“I want to thank the Galion Kiwanis Club for their outstanding support of our district,” Superintendent Jim Grubbs said. “We are proud to be the host site for this meet and appreciate the tremendous support from the Galion Kiwanis Club and the entire Galion community.”

For more information about the Galion Kiwanis Club Track Invitational, contact Kyle Baughn at 419-468-6500.

