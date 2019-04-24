Safe Galion workplaces honored by Ohio BWC: 33 local employers earn 100 percent awards

GALION — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) honored 33 local employers for reaching one year without workplace injuries or illnesses that kept workers away from work for more than a day.

The employers, members of the Galion Safety Council, received BWC’s 100 percent Award during the Safety Council’s annual awards ceremony.

“A healthy workforce is crucial to ensuring that Ohio’s economy remains strong, and I applaud these businesses for their commitment to workplace safety,” said DeWine. “These Galion employers have demonstrated a commitment to safety, and I congratulate them on this special recognition.”

Local employers recognized with the the 100 percent Award include:

A & G Manufacturing Company; Brothers Body and Equipment; Carter Electric Inc.; Carter Machine Company, Inc.; City of Galion – Electric Division; City of Galion – Health Dept.; City of Galion – Meter Dept.; City of Galion – Service Department; City of Galion- Water Filtration; Cooper’s Mill Inc.; Crawford County Council on Aging; Earthworm Construction LLC; FKG Oil Company and Fox Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Also included are: Galion Area Chamber of Commerce; Galion Moose Lodge 303; Gibson Electrical LLC; Henak Masonry, Ltd.; Hidden Lakes Community Association; Hinesman Insurance and Financial; J & F Construction Inc; Kiess Electric Incl; Kinn Brothers; Kozik Plumbing, Heating & Cooling; Larry M Karl Trucking Inc; My Floor; Oberlander’s Tree & Landscape, Ltd.; Tasco Thompson & Sons Co; Time Staffing; Total Warehousing Services; United Ohio Insurance Co.; Urban Industries and Crestline Rehabilitation & Nursing Home.

“Running a business is demanding, and I congratulate these employers for understanding there can be no compromising when it comes to workplace safety,” said BWC Administrator/CEO Stephanie McCloud. “Their success in preventing injuries is paying off with this recognition. More importantly, their workers are returning home each day injury free.”

Recipients of the 100 percent Award are among 53 local businesses that received awards. The council also honored employers in three other award categories.

The Galion Safety Council is one of more than 80 across the state that partner with BWC to educate employers and workers about the importance of workplace safety. Visit bwc.ohio.gov to learn more about Ohio’s Safety Council Program.

33 local employers earn 100 percent awards