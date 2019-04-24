Bellville Marching Princesses set May 7 registration night

BELLVILLE — Registration for the Marching Princesses Baton Group will be Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Bellville New Life Church of Christ on Durbin Avenue. Come anytime between 5-7 p.m. to get signed up and pay fees.

The Marching Princesses perform in area events such as the Mansfield Miss Ohio Parade, Perrysville Festival Parade, Bellville July 4th Parade and the Lexington Blueberry Festival Parade. They also perform at the Bellville Street Fair and during one halftime show at a Clear Fork High School football game in the fall.

Under the direction of Terry Shupe, the Marching Princesses will practice outside of New Life Church of Christ each Tuesday from June through September. At these lessons, the girls will learn balance and coordination skills for their show routines and for their parade appearances.

The Marching Princesses are divided into five class levels: preschool (ages 3-5); beginners, tricks, intermediate and advanced.

During the May 7 registration event, participants will receive information about summer events, with days and times. Uniform samples will be available to try on to help with sizing and ordering. Also, measurements can be taken to purchase batons, if needed.

The group will be keeping the same uniforms as last year. Measurements will be taken registration night, so all girls who plan to join the group are encouraged to attend.

The first lesson will be June 4, 2019.

