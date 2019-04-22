Learn more about mental health at these May programs

MARION — May is Mental Health Month, and the ADAMH Board is sponsoring several events in Marion and Crawford counties to increase awareness and educate the public.

Free QPR Gatekeeper training will be offered on May 14 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Marion Public Library, 445 E. Church St., and on May 21 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Bucyrus Public Library, 200 E. Mansfield St. QPR stands for Question, Persuade, and Refer, three simple steps anyone can learn to save a life from suicide. To attend call Laura Busler at 740-914-6444 or e-mail laura.b@mcpreventionprograms.com.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Marion and Crawford Counties will share information about this organization on May 20 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Galion Public Library, 123 N. Market St., and on May 23 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Marion Public Library. Speakers will highlight various mental health conditions and provide information on NAMI’s free peer-led support groups, classes, and presentations. Participants also will learn about volunteer opportunities with NAMI. For more information on either of these sessions, contact Tina Thompson at 740-375-0796 or e-mail tina.thompson@mcadamh.com.

Additional educational programs will be presented throughout the month of May, including an overview of Signs of Suicide (SOS), which Community Counseling Services (CCS) provides in nearly all of the Crawford County schools. Program updates will be posted on our Facebook page, website, and in future e-mails