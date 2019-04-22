Village of Bellvilleearns safety award

MANSFIELD – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) honored 33 local employers for reaching one year without workplace injuries or illnesses that kept workers away from work for more than a day.

The employers, members of the Richland County Safety Council, received BWC’s 100 percent Award during the Safety Council’s annual awards ceremony.

“A healthy workforce is crucial to ensuring that Ohio’s economy remains strong, and I applaud these businesses for their commitment to workplace safety,” said Governor DeWine. “These Richland County employers have demonstrated a commitment to safety, and I congratulate them on this special recognition.”

Local employers recognized with the the 100 percent Award include:

Amerascrew, Inc. Appletree Cabinet, Inc.; Ayers Farms, Inc.; B-Dry System of NCO, Inc.; Bob & Bob Door Co.; Carothers Pest Control; Cline Fire; Companions of Ashland Home Care; Cooke Transport, LLC; Crestview Local Schools; Culligan Quality Water; D&J Enterprise of NCO Inc.; Ideal Electric Company; K & D Industries of Ohio, Inc.; Kelstin, Inc.; Lexington Concrete & Supply, Inc.; Mansfield Railport.

Also recognized were Meade Construction, Inc.; Moritz Concrete, Inc.; Premier Corporate LLC; Terra Valley Excavating; Rietschlin Construction, Inc.; The Boot Life LLC; Truck Sales & Service; Vector Security; Village of Bellville; Wedgewood Estate; Your Choice Home Health Services, Inc.; Jackson & Sons Drilling & Pump, Inc.; Mansfield Warehousing & Distribution; Midwest Aircraft Products (Am Galley Ep); Richland County Habitat for Humanity and Spring Electrical Construction Company.

“Running a business is demanding, and I congratulate these employers for understanding there can be no compromising when it comes to workplace safety,” said BWC Administrator/CEO Stephanie McCloud. “Their success in preventing injuries is paying off with this recognition. More importantly, their workers are returning home each day injury free.”

Recipients of the 100 percent Award are among 74 local businesses that received awards. The council also honored employers in three other award categories.

The Richland County Safety Council is one of more than 80 across the state that partner with BWC to educate employers and workers about the importance of workplace safety. Visit bwc.ohio.gov to learn more about Ohio’s Safety Council Program.

