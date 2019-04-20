Galion police reports

Friday, April 12

10:23 a.m. — A resident of the Cedargate Apartment complex told police someone used a debit card without permission.

12:03 p.m. — Officers assisted troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol with a car search an Portland Way North and Carter Drive.

1:50 p.m. — Officers assisted the county dog warden in the 300 block of Third Avenue.

1:51 p.m. — A report of a student with vaping paraphernalia at Galion High School was investigated.

2:59 p.m. — A fight was reported at Heise Park.

4:15 p.m. — A reckless driver in the 7700 block of Ohio 309 was reported

4:50 p.m. — A man was arrested on domestic violence charges out of Morrow County in the 300 block of South East Street.

5:37 p.m. — A reckless driver was reported in the 300 block of Hensley Avenue.

7:16 p.m. — Kids were reported to have damaged buildings and fences with ball bats at Heise Park.

7:49 p.m. — Dylan Kron was issued a citation for driving under suspension on South Street.

11:39 p.m. — An unruly juvenile was reported in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue

Saturday, April 13

1:13 a.m. — A 32-year-old Crestline man was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstructing official business in the 100 block of Harding Way East.

8:32 a.m. — A vehicle was reportedly broken into in the 600 block of Crew Avenue.

8:38 a.m. — Items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of South Boston Street..

10:11 p.m. — One person was warned for disorderly conduct after an incident in the 100 block of Harding Way East.

11:48 p.m. — A 36-year-old Galion woman was arrested for obstruction for justice during an incident in the 200 block of South Columbus Street.

Sunday, April 14

11:18 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of East Atwood Street

1:40 p.m. — Police received a call about teenagers trying to get into vehicles at Victory Lanes.

4:06 p.m. — A Crew Avenue resident reported a stolen gun.

6:12 p.m. — A needle found at Heise Park was turned over to officers for proper disposal.

Monday, April 15

7:39 a.m. — A vehicle was reportedly broken into on Richardson Avenue.

8:24 a.m. — A Richardson Avenue resident reported several items, Several items, including watches, a hard drive and sunglasses were reported stolen from a vehicle on Richardson Avenue.

8:50 a.m. — A Third Avenue resident reportedly has video fof someone breaking into vehicles in the area.

10:07 a.m. — A Second Avenue resident reported their wallet stolen from their vehicle overnight.

11:56 a.m. — A dispute between students at Galion High School was investigated.

12:47 p.m. — A report of a reckless driver on Ohio 309 was investigated.

12:54 p.m. — Police received a report of three dogs fighting in the 300 block of West Atwood Street.

1:14 p.m. — A Richardson Avenue resident reported jumper cables and other items stolen from a truck.

1:35 p.m. — A resident in the 400 block of Third Avenue reported a wallet stolen from their vehicle.

7:28 p.m. — Items reportedly stolen from a vehicle included a gun, wallet and sunglasses.

7:51 p.m. — Police received a report of a dispute in the 400 block of Fairview Avenue.

9:51 p.m. — Two cell phones were reported stolen from a Harding Way East residence.

Tuesday, April 16

4:05 a.m. — Police received a report of a suspicious activity at Heise Park . It was a person talking on their phone before heading to work.

8:48 a.m. — A 911 hang-up call was determined to have come from children playing with a phone.

9:33 a.m. — A handicap placard found in the Liberty Mill parking lot was turned over to police.

9:53 a.m. — Truck license plates were reported stolen from an Ash Street resident

2:04 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Crew Avenue.

2:28 p.m. — Two purses found in the 400 block of Third Avenue were given to police..

4:38 p.m. — Police received a report of a suspicious van driving in Hetrick Drive area

6:48 p.m. — A suitcase in an alley near Peace Lutheran Church was returned to its owners.

7:30 p.m. — A man was arrested after a foot chase after being spotted driving a car that was reported stolen. The man was arrestedin the 500 block of South Market Street. He faces charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and criminal trespass.

8:38 p.m. — A warning for disorderly conduct was issued after a dispute in the 100 block of South Market Street.

11:30 p.m. — A North Market Street resident reported a man looking through windows.