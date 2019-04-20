Civil War show coming to north central Ohio next month

MANSFIELD — The still quiet of the cannon fire will come alive again at the 42nd Annual Ohio Civil War And World War I and World War II show held at the Richland County Fairgrounds. Show dates are Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5.

Annually, this show is one of the largest is this part of the nation, and it is Ohio such show. It is expected to include about 380 exhibitors from 38 states. There will be 750 tables of military memorabilia from 1775 through 1945 to buy, sell, trade and display. In addition, there will be plenty of related items, including books, images, photographs, paper goods, Civil War prints and some women’s apparel

In conjunction with the Military Show, the 27th annual Artillery Show is going on. It will include full-size cannons, limbers, caisson, Gatling guns and mortars. Show promoters say this is the only artillery show in the nation where visitors can view field guns, equipment and displays that relate to America’s wars from 1775 through 1945.

Show visitors can see cannon firings demonstrations on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 pm. Also The 90th U.S. Infantry and 100th Jager German Unit will fire on Saturday at 4:45 pm.

This year’s show also is expected to feature a 776 Revolutionary War Living History Encampment by the 8th Pennsylvania Regiment. Group members will be performing drills, firing muskets, doing some area camp cooking and showing and explaining various period military attire and more.

There also will be other demonstrations, including a Civil War Field Hospital scenario showcasing medical practices of the Civil War; Living History Civil War Encampment depicting military life; Civil War area music performances including harps, dulcimers, banjos and violin and the Camp Chase Fife and Drum group.

The Marlboro Volunteer Traveling Museum will offer a spectacular display of from the Revolutionary War to the present. An Abe Lincoln portrayer will be at the show on Saturday, and among other things, will recite the Gettysburg Address.

Also, on Sunday at 1o a.m., there will be an outdoor church service for re-enactors, exhibitors and public at the flagpole.

Tickets are $7, which includes parking. Children younger that 12 get in free with an adult. The show runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information,visit www.ohiocivilwarshow.com

Staff report

