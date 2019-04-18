Children’s museum, art center teaming up to showcase kids’ art projects

BELLVILLE — Little Buckeye Children’s Museum and the Mansfield Art Center have announce the grand-opening of a new Gallery Wall at Little Buckeye Children’s Museum on West Fourth Street in Mansfield.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned Thursday, April 18, at 12:15 p.m. on the second floor of Little Buckeye Children’s Museum.

At the Mansfield Art Center Gallery Wall, children can use their imagination and express their creativity by drawing their very own masterpieces. Once completed, children can bring their works of art down to the front desk to receive a prize, and their artwork will be hung on the Mansfield Art Center Gallery Wall at Little Buckeye Children’s Museum for all to see.

