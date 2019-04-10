April 12 YMCA fundraiser will will be a tasty event for those who contribute

GALION — The Galion Community Center YMCA will be holding its annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser this Friday April 12. The event is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. in the aerobics room on the lower level of the building.

The dinner was started by YMCA Director Terry Gribble and is now in its 28th year.

“All proceeds from this event go to sponsor children for our Summer Day Camp program,” said Gribble. “No child is denied due to camp fees. This event helps us to sponsor children in need who can only pay a portion of the camp fee or is unable to pay any fees at all.”

Summer Day Camp is for youth ages kindergarten through sixth grades and is daily Monday through Friday 6:30am-6:00pm. There are weekly themes for the children to focus on, and the camp includes activities and field trips around Galion as well as access to the swimming pools at the YMCA and Heise Park and open gym time.

General fees for Summer Day Camp are $75 per week for members, $90 per week for youth members, and $100 per week for non-members.

For the 2019 Spaghetti Dinner, “celebrity” chefs from uptown Galion’s Bistro 217. Members of the YMCA Board of Directors, staff, and other volunteers will be serving food and helping with the event in numerous ways.

“The spaghetti dinner is a chance for our board members to physically support the YMCA by serving a great meal to our community,” Board Member Caryl Huggins said. “We enjoy that time of food and fellowship with our guests and it is a wonderful way to keep us all connected. We are so fortunate to have the Galion YMCA and all the support that the community gives us!”

According to Gribble, the dinner usually draws around 200 guests and raises anywhere between $1200 to $1400 annually.

Cost for the event is $6 for adults and $3 for youth ages 5-10 years old. Everyone is invited to come enjoy the sounds of Italian music while eating a great dinner for an even better cause.

The next fundraising event planned for the Galion YMCA is their annual Bowlathon held at Victory Lanes every fall.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/04/web1_YMCA_3.jpg

By Erin Miller Galion Inquirer