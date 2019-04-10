Place your Crawford SWCD fish order by April 25

BUCYRUS — The Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District is having a spring fish sale through April 25. Spring is an ideal time to stock your pond because the weather and water temperatures are cooler. This reduces the handling stress on the fish, and you will have a more successful stockin, with less mortality.

The species available are bluegill, hybrid bluegill, largemouth bass, crappie, yellow perch, redear sunfish, koi, channel catfish, white amur, and fathead minnows. These fish were all hatchery raised in Ohio and recommended for our area. Don’t know what to stock your pond with, or how many? Contact the Crawford SWCD office and we can help you decide what species and stocking rate for your pond. Deadline for ordering is Thursday, April 25. Pick up will be Friday, April 26 at 2 p.m. at the Crawford SWCD office.

For more information or to complete an order form please phone Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District at -419-562-8280 ext. 3, or visit us on the web at www.crawfordswcd.org.