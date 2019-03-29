Galion police reports

Tuesday, March 26

1:57 a.m. — A report of a domestic dispute in the 200 block of East Church Street was investigated.

2:14 a.m. — Officers helped the driver of a tow truck looking for a vehicle in he area of South Boston Street.

3:30 a.m. — Police received a report of a suspicious male at the gazebo in Historic Uptowne Galion.

5:02 a.m. — Police arrested a man at Galion Community Hospital on a probation violation out of Marion County.

8:46 a.m. — An Eighth Avenue resident reported mail stolen.

9:23 a.m. — A wallet was reportedly taken from a vehicle on South Pierce Street

11:09 a.m. — A report of a neighborhood dispute was investigated on North Columbus Street.

12:02 p.m. — A resident of Harding Way East told police a cell phone and prescription sunglasses were taken when someone broke into his vehicle.

1:33 p.m. — A sex offense was reported and is under investigation.

2:22 p.m. — A bicycle was found in the 700 block of Cherry Street.

5:16 p.m. — A report of juveniles riding a three-wheeler and lawn mower with snow blade in the South Boston Street area was investigated. A vape pen was seized from one of the juveniles.

9:10 p.m. — A woman was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of South Market Street.

Monday, March 25

12:15 a.m. — A reckless driver was reported on Harding Way East.

8:13 a.m. — A bicycle was found by the city street department employees on East Parson Street

9:49 a.m. — A possible breaking and entering in the 200 block of Mansfield Street was reported.

11:46 a.m. — Police received a report of a man acting up at Galion Community Hospital.

12:53 p.m. — A man was arrest on a warrant out of Richland County.

2:40 p.m. — Gravel was reportedly taken from a residence on South Boston.

3:40 p.m. — A reckless driver was reported on Ohio 61

5:36 p.m. — A Grand Street resident told police he received Chinese food and Xanax in the mail. Officers confiscated the pills.

6:42 p.m. — Police took vaping paraphernalia from two juveniles in the 100 block of Harding Way East.

7:04 p.m. — A wallet was found in the street on Clymer Avenue.

9:03 p.m. — An Eighth Avenue resident reported receiving harassing messages via social media.

Sunday, March 24, 2019

1:06 a.m. — Beer was reported stolen from Circle K.

1:19 a.m. — A Charles Street resident told police someone came into their home through a window and they wanted that person taken away.

2:37 a.m. — A 14-year-old was detained by police after a domestic violence incident in the 800 block of Charles Street.

10:22 a.m. — A vehicle was reported broken into on West Parson Street.

6:03 p.m. — An 18-year-old was arrested after a domestic dispute in the 700 block of Surrey Drive.

7:32 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly taken from a front porch in the 200 block of South Columbus Street

8:59 p.m. — A report of a suspicious vehicle that almost side-swiped another vehicle in the 700 block of Richardson Avenue was investigated.

Saturday, March 24 .

10:37 p.m. — A report of a fight between two males in the 800 block of Harding Way East was investigated.

Friday, March 22

3:38 a.m. — During a traffic stop on Ohio 61, a 27-year-old Galion was arrested for endangering children and possession of marijuana.

8:50 a.m. — An Ash Street resident reported a window broken out of their vehicle.

10 a.m. — Officers assisted the US Marshall’s Office win arresting two people in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

1:23 p.m. — A wellness check was conducted on a child in the 700 block of Clay Street.

1:57 p.m. — Officers did a wellness check the 400 block of Libby Lane.

2:32 p.m. — A fight was reported at Galion Middle School

3:50 p.m. — Officers assisted Children Services 400 block of Libby Lane. Drug-related items were seized.

8:03 p.m. — A woman was arrested for disorderly conduct at Galion Community Hospital.

8:12 p.m. — A report of a reckless driver in the Public Square area was investigated.

8:13 p.m. — Officers mediated a puppy dispute in the 200 block of South Pierce Street.

Thursday, March 21

2:13 a.m. — A domestic incident was reported in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue..

5:43 p.m. — A Charles Street resident reported receiving a suspicious phone call

6:58 p.m. — One person was arrested on a warrant from Ontario in the 700 block of Harding Way West.