Galion police reports

Tuesday, March 26
1:57 a.m. — A report of a domestic dispute in the 200 block of East Church Street was investigated.
2:14 a.m. — Officers helped the driver of a tow truck looking for a vehicle in he area of South Boston Street.
3:30 a.m. — Police received a report of a suspicious male at the gazebo in Historic Uptowne Galion.
5:02 a.m. — Police arrested a man at Galion Community Hospital on a probation violation out of Marion County.
8:46 a.m. — An Eighth Avenue resident reported mail stolen.
9:23 a.m. — A wallet was reportedly taken from a vehicle on South Pierce Street
11:09 a.m. — A report of a neighborhood dispute was investigated on North Columbus Street.
12:02 p.m. — A resident of Harding Way East told police a cell phone and prescription sunglasses were taken when someone broke into his vehicle.
1:33 p.m. — A sex offense was reported and is under investigation.
2:22 p.m. — A bicycle was found in the 700 block of Cherry Street.
5:16 p.m. — A report of juveniles riding a three-wheeler and lawn mower with snow blade in the South Boston Street area was investigated. A vape pen was seized from one of the juveniles.
9:10 p.m. — A woman was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of South Market Street.
Monday, March 25
12:15 a.m. — A reckless driver was reported on Harding Way East.
8:13 a.m. — A bicycle was found by the city street department employees on East Parson Street
9:49 a.m. — A possible breaking and entering in the 200 block of Mansfield Street was reported.
11:46 a.m. — Police received a report of a man acting up at Galion Community Hospital.
12:53 p.m. — A man was arrest on a warrant out of Richland County.
2:40 p.m. — Gravel was reportedly taken from a residence on South Boston.
3:40 p.m. — A reckless driver was reported on Ohio 61
5:36 p.m. — A Grand Street resident told police he received Chinese food and Xanax in the mail. Officers confiscated the pills.
6:42 p.m. — Police took vaping paraphernalia from two juveniles in the 100 block of Harding Way East.
7:04 p.m. — A wallet was found in the street on Clymer Avenue.
9:03 p.m. — An Eighth Avenue resident reported receiving harassing messages via social media.
Sunday, March 24, 2019
1:06 a.m. — Beer was reported stolen from Circle K.
1:19 a.m. — A Charles Street resident told police someone came into their home through a window and they wanted that person taken away.
2:37 a.m. — A 14-year-old was detained by police after a domestic violence incident in the 800 block of Charles Street.
10:22 a.m. — A vehicle was reported broken into on West Parson Street.
6:03 p.m. — An 18-year-old was arrested after a domestic dispute in the 700 block of Surrey Drive.
7:32 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly taken from a front porch in the 200 block of South Columbus Street
8:59 p.m. — A report of a suspicious vehicle that almost side-swiped another vehicle in the 700 block of Richardson Avenue was investigated.
Saturday, March 24 .
10:37 p.m. — A report of a fight between two males in the 800 block of Harding Way East was investigated.
Friday, March 22
3:38 a.m. — During a traffic stop on Ohio 61, a 27-year-old Galion was arrested for endangering children and possession of marijuana.
8:50 a.m. — An Ash Street resident reported a window broken out of their vehicle.
10 a.m. — Officers assisted the US Marshall’s Office win arresting two people in the 400 block of Libby Lane.
1:23 p.m. — A wellness check was conducted on a child in the 700 block of Clay Street.
1:57 p.m. — Officers did a wellness check the 400 block of Libby Lane.
2:32 p.m. — A fight was reported at Galion Middle School
3:50 p.m. — Officers assisted Children Services 400 block of Libby Lane. Drug-related items were seized.
8:03 p.m. — A woman was arrested for disorderly conduct at Galion Community Hospital.
8:12 p.m. — A report of a reckless driver in the Public Square area was investigated.
8:13 p.m. — Officers mediated a puppy dispute in the 200 block of South Pierce Street.
Thursday, March 21
2:13 a.m. — A domestic incident was reported in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue..
5:43 p.m. — A Charles Street resident reported receiving a suspicious phone call
6:58 p.m. — One person was arrested on a warrant from Ontario in the 700 block of Harding Way West.