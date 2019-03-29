Galion Performing Arts staging “Mary Poppins Jr.”

GALION — The Galion Performing Arts department will present “Mary Poppins Jr.” April 5, 6 and 7. All performances will take place at the uptown Galion Community Theater.

This musical is based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film. This year’s cast features 32 students and approximately 15 students working backstage.

“We are now incorporating 7th and 8th graders in the performing arts experiences,” Galion High School teacher and director Cheri Laughbaum said. “All the students are working hard to prepare for this performance and are excited to showcase their talents to their families and the community.”

Show times are 7 p.m. April 5 and 6, and p.m. April 7. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. April 5 and 6, and reopen at 1:15 p.m. for the show April 7.

Tickets are $10 each and purchased by using a credit or debit card on the Galion Community theatre website, www.galiontheatre.org, under the Mary Poppins event. Tickets will also be available at the door prior to show each day

“I am incredibly proud of Mrs. Laughbaum and all the students involved in this production,” Superintendent Jim Grubbs said. “The Performing Arts Department does an outstanding job preparing our students for their performances, and I know this show will be another quality production.”

For more information about this year’s production, please contact Cheri Laughbaum at 419-468-6500 or email laughbaum.cheri@pioneerctc.edu.

