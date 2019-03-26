Get “Wild About Learning” on April 1 at Galion primary, elementary schools

GALION — Galion Primary and Intermediate Schools are excited to host STEM and Literacy Family Engagement at the Galion Primary School on Monday, April 1.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and is an opportunity for students and their families to enjoy free activities, cookies and punch and raffle baskets for each activity. The evening’s activities are scheduled to conclude at 7:30 p.m.

“We are excited to have COSI, the Ohio Bird Sanctuary and Galion Public Library joining us for this event,” School Social Worker Kirstie Naumoff said. “The goal of our family and community engagement activities to help build a stronger connection between the schools, families and the Galion community.

Those attending will be able enjoy one of two seminars, presented by COSI, at 6 and 6:30 p.m., as well as other fun activities throughout the evening. Please contact School Social Worker Kirstie Naumoff at naumoff.kirstie@moesc.net for additional details about this family friendly event.