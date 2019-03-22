Galion area church briefs

MANSFIELD — Professional fisherman and author Al Lindner will be the featured speaker at the 31st annual Resurrection Breakfast on Saturday, April 20, at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center, 890 W. Fourth St. in Mansfield.

Pat Hord, president of Hord family Farms in Bucyrus, also will share testimony. Music will be provided by the Colonial City Quartet.

Breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m. Tickets are $15. For reservations, call 419-529-4474 or 419-524-7788. Reservations also can be made online at www.johnnysmattressandfurniture.com.

Lindner is co-host of Lindner’s Angling and Fishing Edge TV series. He is one of the best-recognized fishing authorities in North American and has been inducted into numerous halls of fame.

Hord is a sixth generation family farmer and the Hord family and team are feeding families by growing food with sustainable food.

Community meal Thursday at Trinity Lutheran

GALION — Trinity Lutheran Church, 291 N. Union St., Galion will serve its free community meal on Thursday, March 28th, from 5-6 p.m. Doors will open at 4:45 p.m. If school is canceled due to bad weather the meal will not be served.

Grief share class continues Monday

GALION — Grief is a journey that you don’t need to take by yourself! Receive encouragement, comfort and help by being part of a biblical, Christ-centered teaching with people who understand how you are feeling.

St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St., is hosting a 13-week support group on Monday evenings from 6:30 to 8:00 PM. Anyone who has lost a loved one is welcome and because each week is self-contained, you may join at any time and make up the sessions missed at our Fall program.

To register or for more information, please call Kathy Price at 419-468-7977 or Mary Carney at 419-845-3195.