Galion police reports

Monday, March 11

12:20 a.m. — Emergency workers gave a woman three doses of Narcan after police received a report of someone who overdosed in the 1100 block of Ohio 61.

12:46 a.m. — Police responded a report fight in the 100 block of East Street.

1:26 a.m. — A report of loud music was investigated in the 200 block of East Payne Avenue.

11:50 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 200 block of Sherman Street.

3:25 p.m. — A license plate was reported missing from a vehicle on South Boston Street

6:33 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an unruly juvenile in the 200 block of Mansfield Street.

9:18 p.m. — A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Crew Avenue.

10:31 p.m. — One person faces charges of operating a vehicle after a traffic stop on Dawsett Avenue. Charges of possession of marijuana and a stop sign violation also are possible.

Tuesday, March 12

6:01 a.m. — A caller reported seeing someone driving recklessly in the Galion City Schools parking lot.

6:47 a.m. — A deer was reportedly hit by a vehicle in Heise Park.

9:04 a.m. — A incident involving domestic violence was reported in the 800 block of South Market Street.

10:59 a.m. — A window was broken in a vehicle in the 400 block of South Street.

11:42 a.m. — A Grove Avenue resident reported that the home had been entered without permission.

12:15 p.m. — One person was issued a summons for child endangering and police and representatives from Children Services responded to a call in the 100 block of South Pierce Street.

12:46 p.m. — A Smith Street resident reported being harassed.

4:02 p.m. — A domestic issue was reported in the 200 block of Pershing Avenue.

8:06 p.m. — One man faces charges operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol after traffic stop ton Harding Way East.

9:41 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 1200 block of East Walnut Street.

9:47 p.m. — One person was issued a summons for possession of marijuana after police responded to the 100 block of East Church Street.

Wednesday, March 13

10:47 a.m. — Officers were unable to find anyone after police received a report of a person laying on the railroad tracks near Harding Way East.

5:52 p.m. — A resident reported being threatened near Myrtle Alley.

8:56 p.m. — A leak at the city water tower on Dawsett Avenue was reported to the water department for repairs.

9:49 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 800 block of Harding Way East.

10:53 p.m. — A Fortney Avenue resident reported a possible scam.