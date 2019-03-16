Death and Dying series continues March 21

MOUNT VERNON — Presented by In the Circle of Life and sponsored by Hospice of Knox County (HKC) and Kokosing Nature Preserve, the fifth session of a death and dying education series is Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at the Reception Center of the Kokosing Nature Preserve, 10620 Quarry Chapel Road in Gambier.

This month’s topic is Being With Dying.

“Many people are uncomfortable with being around someone who is dying,’ said facilitator Jacki Mann We don’t know what to say or do. In this class, we will explore essential ways to be with a dying person.”

The series continues monthly through May and is free and open to the public with no pre-registration necessary.

In the Circle of Life is a non-profit organization with the mission of guiding others to a deeper understanding of death to help release the fear of dying and inspire them to an enriched, authentic life, with the end in mind.

Mann is a certified hospice and palliative care nurse, a living and dying coach, and end-of-life doula with more than 30 years of in-home care and hospice nursing experience.

Topics for the following months include A Will for the Woods on April 25; and Hospice: What it Is, What it Isn’t on May 30.

Hospice of Knox County is located at 13300 Coshocton Road in Mount Vernon. It is a member of Hospice of North Central Ohio which serves more than 200 patients daily in Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Morrow, and Richland counties with palliative, hospice and free bereavement services.

For more information, go to www.inthecircleoflife.org or call 614-648-8897.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/03/web1_Jacki-Mann-mug.jpg

Discussion will be about how to ‘be’ with someone who is dying