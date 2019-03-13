Area news briefs: Galion Safety Council, Brush and Palette and more

Next safety council imeeting March 21

GALION — The next Galion Safety Council meeting is Thursday, March 21 at the Galion Moose Lodege, 520 S. Market St. It costs $10 and runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The topic is “OSHA’s Top 10 Violations.” Laura Smith, an industrial safety consultant with the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation is the speaker.

Reservations deadline is noon Tuesday, March 10. Reply by email at galionsafetycouncil@gmail.com or by calling Janell Benner at 419-492-2477. If you’ve taken advantage of the pre-paid meeting option, you don’t have to make a reservation.

‘A Painting a Day’ program at Brush and Palette

GALION — The Brush and Palette Art Association is having a free program, open to the public, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20 at the Brush and Palette Art Gallery, 114 Harding Way East (rear). The presentation is titled “A Painting a Day” and is being given by artist Judy Walton of Mansfield. For more information, please contact Carol at 419-468-2944 or Diane at 419-468-5965.

Developmental Disabilities board to meet March 21

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold their regularly scheduled monthly board meeting on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 7:00 p.m., in the board room at 1630 E. Southern Avenue, Suite 101, Bucyrus.

Public forum March 21 at Pizza Hut

GALION — From Citizen to Patriot is planning a free public forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at t Galion Pizza Hut, 820 Harding Way West. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for an optional social hour. The program is about “Fixing a Broken America,” which will focus on current social issues affecting society. For more information, call Carol at 419-468-2944 or Jim at 419-468-5116.

Council on Aging board to meet March 20

BUCYRUS — Monthly meeting of the Crawford County Council on Aging, Inc. Board of Trustees will be Wednesday, March 20, at 10 a.m. at the Crawford County Council on Aging Office at 200 S. Spring Street. The meeting time and place are subject to change. To confirm meeting or for additional information contact Cassie Herschler at 419-562-3050.

Program planned about Crestline Roundhouse

CRESTLINE — The Crestline Historical Society will have a program about the Crestline Roundhouse at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 21 at Crestline Public Library. The objective is to gather information that might be helpful in the development of a video exhibit which is planned for their new Museum. Attendees are encouraged to share stories, photos and other memorabilia that will document this important part of railroad history. Everyone is welcome and will have a chance to add to the discussion if they desire. The program will be moderated by Bill Fisher and the Library will share part of their archive.