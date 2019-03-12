Galion police reports

Sunday, March 10

5:32 a.m. — Ashley J. Prosser, A 32-year-old Galion man was arrested on a warrant in the 100 block of South Market Street.

10:32 a.m. — A 22-year-old Galion woman and a 26-year-old Galion man were arrested for possession of marijuana after police responded to an incident at Sleep Inn on Ohio 598.

Saturday, March 9

12:02 a.m. — A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of South Boston Street. Two people were arrested for underage consumption of alcohol, an 18-year-old Galion man and a 20-year-old Galion man.

4:49 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested on and charges are pending after an incident in the 1300 block of Harding Way East. Charges of underage consumption of alcohol and suspicion of burglary are possible.

9:49 a.m. — A report of a juvenile sending an inappropriate photos is being investigated.

12:53 a.m. — One person was arrested in the 200 block of North Market Street after police responded to a reported domestic institute.

2:24 p.m. — A Shady Lane resident reported being threatened.

Friday, March 8

12:17 a.m. — Police received a report of a reckless driver in the 7700 block of Ohio 309.

12:37 a.m. — A report of a man dressed in black clothing in the 200 block of Portland Way North was investigated. Police said he was just looking for something he lost.

3:40 a.m. — Police received a report of a man yelling obscenities in the 100 block of South Street.

5:34 a.m. — A man reported being shot at while in his vehicle on Bloomer Street. He said the back window of the vehicle was broken. A 31-year-old Galion was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.

7:13 a.m. — Police and emergency workers checked on an infant who reportedly stopped breathing in the 700 block of Boyd Boulevard.

9:32 a.m. — An Orange Street resident reported being threatened.

11:56 a.m. — A report of a suspicious man was investigated in the 300 block of Sherman Street. The man was taken to Galion Community Hospital

4:23 p.m. — A cell phone was reported stolen in the 400 block of Grand Street.