Northmor athletes honored on all-KMAC squads

The Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference has announced its all-league teams.

Boys Basketball

First Team — Blake Miller Northmor; Mack Anglin Highland; Corbin Hazen Danville; Weston Melick East Knox; Nick Cunningham Fredericktown; Mason Mollohan Mount Gilead; Carter Jones Centerburg

Second Team — Jackson Huffer Mount Gilead; Lincoln Cunningham Fredericktown; Andrew Wheeler Highland; Hayden Hankinson Centerburg; Trey Brininger Cardington; Dylan James Danville

Honorable Mention — Skyler Moore Danville; Danny Vaught Cardington; Anthony Gilmore East Knox; Jake Partington Fredericktown; Chase Carpenter Highland; Nick Dyer Mount Gilead; Cole Dille Northmor; Mick Mead Centerburg

All-Academic Winner: Nick Cunningham Fredericktown

Coach of the Year: Chris Powell Highland; Player of the Year: Carter Jones Centerburg

Girls Basketball

First Team — Madison Cecil Highland; Madison Fitzpatrick Mount Gilead; Casey Bertke Cardington; Savannah Gammell Centerburg; Meggan Bartok East Knox; CeCe Newbold Danville; Kynlee Edwards Cardington

Second Team — Addie Farley Northmor; Paige Clinger Cardington; Holly Gompf Mount Gilead; Gena West Highland; Sophie Lester Fredericktown; Ally Bower Danville

Honorable Mention — Hannah Wickline Cardington; Grace Mulpas Centerburg; Brooklyn Hess Danville; Alexandria Magers East Knox; Olivia Mast Fredericktown; Raven Tilford Highland; Dakota Shipman Mount Gilead; Juliana DiTullio Northmor

All-Academic Winner: Sophie Lester Fredericktown

Coach of the Year: Jamie Edwards Cardington; Player of the Year: Kynlee Edwards Cardington

Boys Bowling

First Team — Cody Climer Centerburg; Brock Hurtt Centerburg; Brennen McLaughlin Highland; Ben Rinehart Highland; Ryan Speck Cardington; Dylan Dixon Mount Gilead; Zac Sellers Mount Gilead; Tyler Disbennett Highland

Second Team — Joey Frailey Fredericktown; Tyler Kintz Cardington; Eric Hamilton Cardington; Damian Meyer Mount Gilead; Justin Zollars Fredericktown; Dylan Farrell Mount Gilead; Tyler Bailey Northmor; Bryan Hockenberry East Knox

Honorable Mention — Michael George East Knox; David Workman East Knox; Griffin Wayne Fredericktown; Joe Baldinger Northmor; Bob Guiler Northmor

All-Academic Winner: Ben Rinehart Highland

Coach of the Year: Tim Edgell Cardington; Player of the Year: Cody Climer Centerburg

Girls Bowling

First Team — Laynee Wilson Cardington; Hannah Vaughn Fredericktown; Addie Wilhelm Cardington; Maddie Hoverland Northmor; Jordan Climer Centerburg; Autumn Burson Highland; Courtney Weikel Highland; Madison Noble Mount Gilead

Second Team — Paige Hicks Highland; Erin Conner Highland; Morgan Lehner Cardington; Leah Staton Fredericktown; Makenna Andrew Fredericktown; Aubrey Clippinger Centerburg; Kahlan Ball Northmor; Sophia Compton Centerburg

Honorable Mention — Catherine Elfrink Centerburg; Tory Carver Northmor; Paris Frazee East Knox; Mayah Scott East Knox; Carylee Daniel East Knox

All-Academic Winner: Erin Conner Highland

Coach of the Year: Morgan Edgell Cardington; Player of the Year: Laynee Wilson Cardington

Wrestling

First Team — Dale Brocwell Northmor; Kaden Miller Highland; Trenton Ramos Northmor; Gavin Ramos Northmor; Donnell Marshall Centerburg; Nate Weaver Mount Gilead; Tony Martinez Northmor; Christian Miller Highland; Andy Williamson Mount Gilead; Brandon Strickland Mount Gilead; Conor Becker Northmor; Michael Herbst Fredericktown; Jacob Sheets Elgin Dylan Wilson Danville

Second Team — Cory Fricke Mount Gilead; Griffin Workman Northmor; Gavin DeAngelo Highland; Draven Hubley Cardington; Cody Matthews Highland; Niko Christo Northmor; Tyler DeLucia East Knox; Jesus Rubio Mount Gilead; Eli Grandstaff Highland; Triston Hinkle Highland; Gene Fitzpatrick Fredericktown; Ryan Pasma Elgin; Brandon Planey Northmor; Hunter Brookover Northmor

Honorable Mention — Jacob Belt Cardington; Austin Amens Northmor; Damien Daniel Highland; Zachary McCallen Mount Gilead; Eli Davis Northmor; Donovan Weddell Elgin; Stephen Schmitt Centerburg; Justin Dendinger Mount Gilead; Gavin Whited Northmor; Jayson Herbst Fredericktown; Chris Pumphrey East Knox

Coaches of the Year: Adam Gilmore Highland and Scott Carr Northmor

Wrestler of the Tournament: Conan Becker Northmor