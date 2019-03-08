Day 1 a winner for Northmor at state wrestling tournament

COLUMBUS — The three wrestlers representing Northmor High School headed down to the Jerome Schottenstein Center on the campus of The Ohio State University to begin their respective runs in the Ohio High School Division III Individual State Wrestling Tournament.

After the first day of competition on Thursday, March 7, all three of those wrestlers remain in contention for a state title in their respective weight classes.

Freshman Niko Christo began the day for the Golden Knights in the 138-pound weight class with his bout against Batavia Clermont Northeastern senior Sam Patterson. Christo wrestled his way to day two with a 9-3 decision victory over Patterson to advance to his second match against Niko Chilson, senior from Rootstown. Chilson won his opening round match easily with an 11-2 Major Decision over Brennan Short of Archbold. Christo will enter the Battle of Nikos at 36-12 while Chilson sits at 42-4. The winner of their match will, more than likely, meet up with three-time state champion Dylan D’Emilio of Genoa Area.

Next up for Northmor was senior Tony Martinez in the 145-pound weight class bracket. Martinez squared off against Morgan Price, a junior from Mohawk and would cruise to a 19-4 technical fall victory to move on to day two in the championship bracket. Martinez (40-4) will meet up with Brier Marthey, junior from Massillon Tuslaw, in match two after Marthey downed Jamestown Greeneview’s Devan Hendricks via a 5-3 decision.

Last up on the day for the Knights was Conor Becker in the 170-pound weight class. In typical Becker fashion, Conor won his match with a quick, 1:37 pinfall victory over Ayersville junior Caden Brown. Becker, now 46-2 on the season, will meet up with Rittman sophomore Sevi Garza in match two. Garza improved to 47-1 on the season after defeated Versailles’ Tyler Gigandet via a 16-2 Major Decision.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com