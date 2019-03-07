Still openings for Escape Brownella!

GALION — The Galion Historical Society still has two open dates for it’s winter edition of Escape Brownella!

The Scenario: Bishop Brown has been kidnapped by thieves in efforts to burgle Brownella Cottage and steal Ella Brown’s precious jewels. The Bishop is counting on you to break his code, find the jewels before the thieves do, and save him!

Think you have what it takes to crack the Bishop’s code?

Players have 60 minutes to solve a series of puzzles, codes, riddles, and locks to solve the room and escape Brownella! Players will be able to choose between “beginner” and “experienced” levels of difficulty. There is a minimum requirement of 6 players to break the code and a maximum of 8 players. Tickets can be reserved via our website (galionhistory.com/shop) or by stopping in GHS office at 201 N. Union St. Tickets are $20 per player and all tickets need to be paid in advance to hold the reservation. Questions about reserving tickets can be answered by calling our office at 419-468-9338!

Escape Room dates are Friday, March 29 at 6 and 8 p.m., and Friday, April 5t at 6 and 8p.m.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/03/web1_escape-brownella-back.jpg