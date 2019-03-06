Galion, Crawford tracksters compete in indoor track championships

GENEVA — On Saturday, March 2, members of the Galion Tigers track and field team, along with a few members of the squads representing Colonel Crawford, would head to Spire Institute in Geneva to compete in the Ohio Association of Track-Cross Country Coaches Indoor State Championships.

Galion would see Kerrigan Myers and Colbey Fox earn podium spots on the day.

Myers would edge Crawford’s Drew Krassow in the high jump to claim the state title. Myers cleared 1.62 meters (5.31 feet) en route to the title while Krassow claimed second, clearing 1.57 meters (5.15 feet). Myers would not stop there however. After qualifying tied for first in preliminaries, Kerrigan would run her way to a runner-up finish in the 60-meter hurdle event, crossing the finish line in 8.79 while champion Calista Manns recorded an 8.67. In the 60-hurdles, Colonel Crawford freshman Katie Ruffener would finish ninth in the field with a time of 9.52.

As for Fox, he was in action in the boys 400-meter dash event. Fox would dash his way to third place overall in the field, crossing the finish line in a time of 50.45. Zamir Youngblood of Dayton Dunbar would claim the title with a time of 49.87.

Other athletes from Galion and Crawford in action in Geneva on Saturday were: Jalyn Oswald (Galion)- 14th, long jump (4.61 meters); Braxton James (CC)- 14th, 800-meter run (2:05.98); Noah Adkinson (Galion)- 18th, shot put (13.07 meters) and 13th, weight throw (14.67 meters); Alex Mutchler (CC)- 18th, pole vault (3.96 meters); Seth Carman (CC)- 19th, long jump (5.68 meters) and Galion boys 4×200-meter relay (Evan Barker, Fox, Jacob Williams and Kalib Griffin)- 22nd, 1:40.32.

