Free light bulbs to Galion electric customers

GALION — Galion Electric Division customers who use the services of either the Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission or the Galion Golden Age Center, are now eligible to receive four free LED lightbulbs, thanks to partnerships between Efficiency Smart and the two community organizations.

The Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission administers the federal Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) for Galion residents. Galion electric customers who meet the federal HEAP income guidelines are eligible for the free LEDs. Those interested can call Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission at 740-387-1039 for more information.

The Galion Golden Age Center is a member-driven organization which provides programming for adults in Galion 50 and older. Galion electric customers who use services provided by Galion Golden Age Center are eligible to receive the free LEDs. Those interested can call Galion Golden Age Center at 419-468-5152.

Replacing incandescent lights with LEDs can help save on electric bills, as LEDs last up to 10 times longer than incandescent lightbulbs and can save you $90 or more in electric costs over their lifetime.

More information about the services and financial incentives available to Galion Electric Division customers through Efficiency Smart can be found at www.efficiencysmart.org/galion-ohio, or by calling 877-889-3777.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/03/web1_free-lightbults.jpg