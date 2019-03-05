Fundraiser March 15 at Galion St. Joseph’s

GALION — Galion St. Joseph’s Catholic School is once again preparing for their annual fundraiser scheduled for March 16 at 6:30 pm at the Activity Center.

This event is the largest fundraiser the school does in order to offset set costs in numerous ways, including tuition costs for eligible students.

Last years fundraiser brought in more than $20,000 to the school. This year, the organizers have set a goal of reaching $25,000.

Tickets for the event are $25 per person and include a meal and bid number for the auction portion of the evening. Dinner this year will be homestyle meatloaf, bourbon chicken, redskin mashed potatoes, southern style green beans, strawberry crunch salad and dessert.

The evening will include a live auction as well as silent auction with a wide variety of items up for bid. A large, yearly part of the night will include items made by each class at the school to be auctioned off. Last year, a cornhole set built by the 6th grade students brought in over $1,000.

“Our school is family. Teachers working with students on their class projects to be auctioned and all of our parent volunteers who pitch in to make it all happen,” said St. Joseph’s School Principal Kate Holzer. “We are very blessed!”

Other activities for the evening include a 50/50 drawing, cupcake raffle, gift card raffle, door prizes, grab bags, and a silent auction with over 100 items up for bid.

The event is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased by contacting St. Joseph’s Catholic school at 419-468-5436 or by stopping in at the school located at 135 North Liberty St in Galion.

By Erin Miller Galion Inquirer