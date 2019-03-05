MOAC doles out all-league honors for winter sports

GALION — With the completion of regular season action for the Galion High School winter sports teams, many student athletes have received all-conference team nods by the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

BASKETBALL

Junior Isaiah Alsip was named to the MOAC’s all-conference first team after a season in which he lead the conference in scoring at 20.9 points per game and steals with 2.4 per game.

Senior Gage Lackey earned an honorable mention nod, despite missing a stretch of games due to an injury that included the end of the regular season schedule. Lackey finished third in the league in rebounding at 8.1 boards per game and tied for third with teammate and fellow senior, Jack McElligott, in blocks at 1.4 per game.

A pair of seniors received all-conference honors in their final season in a Galion Lady Tigers uniform.

Gracie Groves was named to the conference’s second team after completing her final season second in rebounding at 10.0 boards per game while Gabby Kaple received an honorable mention nod for her work in the backcourt this season.

WRESTLING

The Tigers wrestling program would see four members of their team take home all-conference honors after their work at the conference tournament.

Noah Grochowalski (195), Devin McCarthy (126) and Sam Wegesin (145) all wrestled their way to runner-up finishes in their respective weight classes to earn second-team, all-MOAC honors.

Brenden Ganshorn finished in third place in the 138-pound weight class bracket to receive honorable mention accolades.

BOWLING

All five of the regular bowlers for the Galion Tigers boys team and two members of the Lady Tigers rolled their way to all-conference honors during the 2018-2019 season.

Austin Rinehart and Dylan Ruth were named first-team members while Jacob Lear, Alan Evans and AJ Randolph all found themselves on the MOAC’s second team list. Rinehart led the conference in per game average, rolling an average score of 210.74 pins per game.

Halle Kiss and Abby Crager were both named to the honorable mention squad for their work on the lanes for the Lady Tigers and coach Bobby Lear this winter season.

SWIMMING

In total, the Galion boys swim team reeled in all-conference team honors in two relays and 11 nods in the individual events during the conference swim meet.

Those honors were: 200-yard medley relay (Caleb Strack, Braxton Tate, Clay Karnes and Ben Alstadt)- first team; 400-yard freestyle relay (Alec Dicus, Weston Rose, Strack and Alstadt)- second team; 200-yard freestyle: Dicus, second team and Rose, honorable mention; 100-yard breaststroke: Tate, second team; 200-yard individual medley: Strack, first team and Karnes, second team; 100-yard backstroke: Strack, first team; 50-free: Alstadt, first team; 100-free: Rose, honorable mention; 100-yard butterfly: Karnes, first team and 500-free: Dicus, first team and Tate, second team.

For the girls, they saw two relay teams earn all-MOAC status while also picking up eight, individual honors.

Those honors were: 200-free relay (Troie Grubbs, Sari Conner, Kaisey Speck and Kennedy Speck)- honorable mention; 400-free relay (Kaisey Speck, Conner, Kennedy Speck and Grubbs)- first team; 200-free: Conner, second team; 200-IM: Kaisey Speck, second team; 50-free: Grubbs, first team; 100-fly: Kennedy Speck, honorable mention; 100-free: Conner, honorable mention; 500-free: Kennedy Speck, second team; 100-back: Grubbs, second team and 100-breast: Kaisey Speck, second team.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/03/web1_Grocho-2.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/03/web1_Slack.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/03/web1_Austin-Rinehart.jpg

Galion athletes earn post-season accolades

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com