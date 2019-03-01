Galion police reports

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2019

12:57 a.m. — One person was arrested for violating a civil protection order in the 200 block of North Liberty Street.

9:55 a.m. — Police assisted EMS personnel with a man hit by a vehicle on Biddle Road.

11:29 a.m. — A reckless driver was reported in the Public Square area.

1:59 p.m. — A report of a sex abuse case is under investigation.

2:26 p.m. — Workers in the 300 block of First Avenue reported a man driving by and throw stone on them.

2:49 p.m. — A report of a hit-skip accident in the 100 block of Harding Way East was investigated.

4:36 p.m. — Police received a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of North Market Street.

5:03 p.m. — Police received a report of a vicious dog in the 300 block of Cherry Street.