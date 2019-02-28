Galion grad continues efforts to get more residents involved in the arts

GALION — Meg Frazier and her artistic associates are heading into their third year of bringing creative events to this area. And this year, they’re planning more special events in this area as they try to tap into the market of locals looking to engage in the arts.

Frazier, 2000 Galion High School graduate, has expanded her vision to continue to fit the needs of community members this spring through a series of classes and events within the Crawford County area.

“Since day one of this project that I began four years ago, I have said that we, as a team of creatives, would serve the local community through the arts. however the community needs us to,” Frazier said. “Whether that be changing class times, adjusting venues and prices, or catering our events to local interests, I have been committed to ensuring the creative art culture is available to everyone.”

Frazier, who began with an uptown space in 2017 hosting brick and mortar classes, directed the business to evolve into more mobile events in 2018 for more cost effective classes. During the last two years, the group has hosted classes in the Historic Uptowne Galion area and in surrounding communities, highlighting other local businesses and spreading a little art love.

This year, Frazier has found a common thread through the arts. She plans to bring art to local communities in a way that is not already being done: through tying the young to the elderly.

“One huge gap that I see in my hometown is the lack of connectivity of the youth with the elderly,” said Frazier. “What a wealth of knowledge the elderly are for the young, and what better way to connect the two than through what we do with our classes? It just makes sense.”

The contemporary artists will be hosting classes within local elderly facilities beginning in March for a small supply fee of $10 for students, free for the elderly. Parents will be able to drop their children off at the facility for an on-site class every Sunday. Classes will be taught by a contemporary artist to the children in the community as well as the elderly dwelling within the facility. Parents are also welcome — and encouraged — to join the class with their students for the $10 supply fee as well.

“We will continue to grow in the direction we are led, and we are proud to stay steadfast in our mission to spread positive art therapy principles to all ages,” Frazier said. “I am very excited to implement this arm of our vision this year, and I look forward to seeing how well it is received for both the artists and the students. Connecting people together is our goal, and connecting two very different age groups will be a fun way to create!”

Creative Artspace also will be hosting their popular monthly Sip and Paint events at the Fox Winery in Galion once a month. Frazier is also currently looking for volunteers to assist with her upcoming events.

To see the current class schedule and sign up you can find the CA crew at www.spreadartsohio.com.

