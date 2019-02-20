Crash on U.S. 30 leads to another drug bust

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A Sunday afternoon crash on U.S. 30, east of Ohio 598, created quite a mess.

One person was injured and three were arrested on drug charges after a cache of illegal prescription medication was found in the vehicle by emergency responders.

At 3:44 p.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of Jefferson Township Fire Department, the Ohio Highway Patrol and Portsmouth EMS were dispatched to an unknown injury accident. Upon their arrival, deputies found a black 2004 Acura car that had driven off the right side of the roadway and down into a ditch.

There were three occupants in the vehicle the driver, 22-year-old Cristian Matos of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and passengers 34-year-old Jose Cardona from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and 22-year-old Bryan Quinones of Kissimmee, Florida.

Cardona had unknown injuries from the crash and was transported to Galion Community Hospital by Portsmouth EMS.

After further investigation, deputies located a 9mm Taurus firearm and a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson firearm.

Deputies also recovered 1,789 blue pills, suspected of being Oxycodone Hydrochloride, with a street value in excess of $60,000. The driver and passengers were arrested for possession of drugs.

The Sheriff’s Office and METRICH continue to investigate this incident and the case is being reviewed by the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office. More charges could be filed.

