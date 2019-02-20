Galion police reports

Thursday, Feb. 15

12:32 a.m. — Police investigated a reported domestic dispute in the 300 block of South Washington Street.

1:37 a.m. — Officers assisted the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop in the First Avenue area.

8:37 a.m. — Police received a report of parents yelling at someone else’s children at bus stop on East Payne Avenue.

9:03 a.m. — A South Market Street resident reported a cell phone stolen.

10:30 a.m. — Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle at Rich Oil. It was a person waiting in a car for a friend.

11:55 a.m. — A report of a threat to a school in Fairfield, Ohio was reported. Police determined the school was already aware of the threat and was taking action.

12:12 p.m. — A child playing in an alley in the 200 block of South Street found a roll of money and it was given to police.

6:33 p.m. — A report of an assault in the 100 block of West Harding Way.

10:47 p.m. — Police received a report of a dispute between two people in the South Market Street area.