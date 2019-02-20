Father/daughter Dance on Friday

GALION — It’s going to be a sweet evening. The Galion Primary/Intermediate Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO), thanks to the help of a dedicated group of volunteers, will host a Candy Land Father/Daughter Dance from 6-8 p.m. in the Galion Intermediate School gymnasium Friday, Feb. 22. The event is for Galion female students in preschool through fifth grade and their fathers/father figures.

The evening will feature sweet treats of all kinds. A giant Candy Land board will be set up for playing, as well as Candy Land-themed backdrops for fun photo opportunities. A DJ will have music for everyone to throw out their “sweet moves,” and Kyle Solomon from Olivewood Dance will teach everyone some fun new steps! Free light snacks will be available. The suggested dress attire for the evening is casual.

Advance tickets are available for $5 per father and daughter and an additional $2 per sibling and can be purchased by turning in order forms at both the Galion Primary and Intermediate School offices. Special candy “corsages” are available via advance sale for $7 per corsage. Corsage orders must be turned in by Friday, Feb. 15th. Please make checks payable to Galion Elementary PTO. Tickets will also be available at the door for $5 per father and daughter.

For more information about this special evening, please visit the Galion Primary/Intermediate PTO Facebook page at www.facebook.com/galionpto.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/02/web1_Father-Daughter.jpg