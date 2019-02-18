Three arrested in Crestline on drug charges

CRESTLINE — Three people were arrested on drug charges and are in the Crawford County Jail following a drug bust Tuesday in Crestline following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at 320 w. Ave. in Crestline by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford County Special Response Team and Metrich.

Three people were arrested, including Terry L. Thomas, 53, of 320 West Ave, Crestline, on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drugs, both third-degree felonies; Juanita Diles, 51, same address, on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and Jeremy Wise, 39, also of 320 W. Ave., also arrested on a fifth-degree felony charge of possession of drugs.

The search warrant was a result of an ongoing drug investigation into placers where methamphetamine was being sold. The investigation was led by the sheriff’s office, but was a joint effort between other law enforcement agencies in Crawford County.

Suspected methamphetamin, drug paraphernalia and cash was seized.

Officer’s also discovered a device in the garage that appeared to be a homemade pipe bomb. Officers contacted the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad who responded to the scene. Bomb squad personnel used a robot to detonate the device and later found it to be safe.

This is an ongoing investigation and other charges are possible pending a review by the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office

Courtesy photo Suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia were confiscated this week at a Crestline resident. Three people were arrested. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/02/web1_West-Ave-Crestline-2-.jpg Courtesy photo Suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia were confiscated this week at a Crestline resident. Three people were arrested.