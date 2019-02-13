Basketball tournaments start soon; here are the local matchups

GALION — It’s hard to believe but the high school winter sports season is already winding down. Recently, the boys and girls basketball teams from Colonel Crawford, Crestline, Galion and Northmor receive their tournament draws for their respective semifinals matchups.

GALION

The Galion Lady Tigers were issued a No. 10 seed in the Division III, Shelby District. Galion will open their postseason against the No. 9 seeded Huron Lady Tigers on Wednesday, February 20. The clash of the Tigers is set to tip-off at 8 p.m. at Willard High School. From there, the Galion/Huron winner will have the unfortunate task of dealing with the No. 1 seeded Margaretta Lady Polar Bears in the Sectional Finals.

For Galion’s boys squad, they earned the No. 12 seed in the Division II, Madison District. In their first round contest, they will meet up with a familiar foe in the likes of No. 8 seeded Ontario. The Warriors won both of their contests this season and pulled off, thus far, the only upset victory over the Clear Fork Colts. These conference rivals will take off on Wednesday, February 27 at 6:15 at Willard High School. The winner of these two will play again on Friday, March 1 at 8 p.m. against the winner of Edison and Lexington.

NORTHMOR

In the Division III, Columbus 1 sectional, the Northmor Lady Golden Knights earned themselves a No. 16 seed and will face the No. 10 seed Mount Gilead Lady Indians on Wednesday, February 20 at 7 p.m. at Mount Gilead High School. The victor in that challenge will then head to Utica for a meeting with the Lady Redskins on Saturday, February 23 at 7 p.m. at Utica’s home gym.

As for the boys team, they ended up a No. 17 seed in the Division III Columbus Sectional. Northmor will face-up against the No. 8 seed, the Pleasant Spartans on Monday, February 25 at 7 p.m. The two met earlier in the season with the Spartans coming out on top. From there, the winner of Northmor/Pleasant will move on to play either Bishop Ready of Fairbanks on Saturday, March 6 at 7 p.m.

COLONEL CRAWFORD

Colonel Crawford’s basketball teams are really enjoying themselves current. The Lady Eagles from Crawford received a No. 6 seed and will not play until the sectional finals as they received the No. 6 seed in the Division III, Shelby District. After the rest, they will play the winner of Western Reserve and Bucyrus on Saturday, February 23 at 8 p.m., also located in Willard.

While things are going well for the Eagles, they also are pretty solid for Crawford and they were rewarded with a first-round bye and a No. 1 seed in the Division IV, Willard District. The Eagles will await the winner of the No. 9 seeded Crestline Bulldogs and the No. 10 Monroeville Eagles game on Tuesday, February 26. Colonel Crawford and whichever opponent will meet on Friday, March 1 at 6:15 p.m. The sectionals for the boys in this bracket will be held in Galion.

CRESTLINE

In their Division IV, Willard District championship bracket, the Crestline Lady Bulldogs received a No. 8 seed and will face Danbury in the opening round of the tournament. Game time is set for 7 p.m. in Willard. The winner between Crestline and Danville will then move on to Wynford on Saturday, February 23 with action set to begin at 6:15.

As explained above in the Colonel Crawford Eagles bit, Crestline drew the No. 9 seed in the bracket, fitting them against the No. 10 seeded Monroeville Eagles. The ‘Dogs and Monroeville are set to meet on Tuesday, February 26 at 6:15 p.m, with the winner against the Eagles. The sectional games are held at Galion High School.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/02/web1_cropped-version.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048