North central Ohio mourns death of 18-year-old Clear Fork student who named his cancer Michigan

BELLVILLE — The north central Ohio community is mourning the death of one of their own. At the same time, they are celebrating and remembering the grit, toughness and fighting spirit of Grant Reed.

Grant, 18, surrounded by his family, died Sunday morning in a Columbus hospital. He was a senior at Clear Fork High School.

His father Troy shared the news of his son’s death on social media.

“This morning at 6:38, Grant gained his angel wings,” his dad wrote. “He won his final victory over M*CH*G*N, because it can never hurt him again. He passed peacefully with Denise, Collin, and I at his side. We held his hand until the end. The results of the MRI showed that the the tumors were aggressively growing and the treatment was having no effect. Therefore, when Grant’s condition began to worsen last evening we elected to not pursue any aggressive interventions, but keep him comfortable.”

Grant was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a type of brain tumor, in 2012. The Bellville community took note of his fighting spirit and sense of humor and rallied around him.

Grant nicknamed his cancer “Michigan.” He was reportedly encouraged by staff at Children’s Hospital in Columbus to give his tumor a name. And that’s when he named it Michigan. He reportedly told his dad: “I’m going to name it Michigan. Because Ohio State always beats Michigan.”

His courageous fight gained Grant fans across Ohio and across the nation. Then OSU coach Urban Meyer visited him in the hospital and Grant even took over cheerleading at an Ohio State Skull Session one morning.

He even made friends in that “state up north.”

Former Michigan coach Brady Hoke offered words of encouragement to the young Buckeye fan.

“I believe he felt no pain,” his father said. “I have said many times, God’s plan is perfect, even when it’s not the result that we pray for. Grant is at peace and will never feel this earthly pain at all. He is having a blast in heavens teen room with his friend Lu and was welcomed by all of his great grandmothers. Grant touched so many lives in his short time on this earth and was loved by all who met him. God blessed me by allowing me to be his dad, but I fear I learned more from him than I ever taught him. He was the strongest warrior that I ever met and fought like a champion until the very end.”

Visitation for Grant will be Wednesday, Feb. 13 from 2-8 pm at Storyside Church, 541 State Route 97 West, Bellville, where funeral services will be Thursday at 11 am. Pastors Patrick Bailey and Chaplain Link Briggs will officiate and burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery.

His father Troy wrote about his son’s gallant fight.

“The last 6 years and 9 months were a journey that strengthened our family and our community and brought us all together and Grant was the one that bore the brunt of it. He was a man among men and I pray that everyone who he touched never forgets his spirit. We thank you all for the prayers and support through the years and know that God did answer our prayers. He welcomed Grant into his glorious kingdom.”

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Chance For Hope Foundation, may be made through the funeral home. To view Grant’s tribute video or to share a message of sympathy with his family, please visit: www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com

Grant Reed https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/02/web1_Reed-Grant.jpg Grant Reed