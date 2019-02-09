Galion man charged with rape, could spend rest of his life behind bars

Joshua Benedict in jail with a $2 million bond

BUCYRUS — A Galion man is in the Crawford County jail, on a $2 million dollar bond.

Joshua Benedict, of Galion is accused or rape, and many other sexually-related offenses. He could spend the rest of his life in prison.

The January session of the Crawford County Grand Jury recently handed down a a 130-count indictment this week. According to Crawford County prosecutor Matt Crall, Benedict faces two counts of rape, a first-degree felony; one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony; two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor’ and 125 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, all fourth-degree felonies.

Benedict has been in jail since November after being charged in a 39-count indictment, that also included many sex-related crimes. Those charges included 15 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor, all fourth-degree felonies; one charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. The other counts accused Benedict of pandering obscenity involving a minor, also fourth-degree felonies.

He faces up to 40 years in prison on these charges. In November his bond was set at $250,000. His attorneys are Aaron Jones and Roger Soroka. A trial is expected this summer.

Several other cases have yet to be served and the names of those accused have not yet been released.

January 2019 indictment list:

Ryan Campbell, theft, F-4.

Austin Law, receiving stolen property, F-4.

Christopher A. Barber, felonious assault, F-2 and aggravated robbery, F-1.

Richard Nakoff, receiving stolen property, F-5, possession of drugs, F-5 and two misdemeanor counts of possession drug paraphernalia.

Dustin Blankenship, possession of drug, F-5.

Colton Parsons, possession of drugs, F-5; Corrupting a minor, F-2; and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug abuse instruments.

Tylor Miller, domestic violence, F-4.

Michaela Mundy, possession of drugs F-3; tampering with evidence, F-3; and misdemeanor drug counts.

Brendan Frenzel, possession of drugs F-3; tampering with evidence, F-3; and misdemeanor drug counts.

Amanda Johnson, possession of drugs F-4.

Alexandria Howard, possession of drugs F-4, misdemeanor drug charge.

Lisa Ann Grochowalski, three counts of possession F-4; and misdemeanor drug charges.

Brittany Harris, possession of drugs F-5 and misdemeanor drug charge.

Serep Taman, unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

Chas Parsons, possession of drugs F-5.

Richard Lane, burglary F-2, theft F-4.

Brian Hefner, tampering with evidence F-3, possession of drugs F-5.

Sherman Baldridge, possession of drugs, F-5; misdemeanor drug charge.

Aaron Skaggs, possession of drugs, F-5; tampering with evidence, F-3, Carrying a concealed weapon, M-1 and misdemeanor drug charge.

Chad Neubacher, possession of drugs, F-5, misdemeanor drug charges.

Amanda Johnson, receiving stolen property, F-5; misdemeanor charge of misuse of credit cards.

Richard Awbrey, failure to comply, F-3; possession of drugs, F-2; two counts of possession of drugs, F-5; misdemeanor drug counts.

Darrien Cassell, possession of drugs, F-5; trafficking in drugs, F-4; possession of drugs, F-5; misdemeanor charge of endangering children; misdemeanor drug charge.

Trevor O’Leary, possession of drugs, F-4.

Tracy Tuttle, aggravated arson, F-1.

Jason Wade, possession of drugs, f-5; misdemeanor drug charges.

James Gamble, harassment by bodily fluid,F-5, misdemeanor assault charge.

Shawn Arthur, two counts theft, F-5; misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal trespass.

Willie Brewer, aggravated arson, F-1.

Jerri Dix-Mahoney, two counts theft, F-5; misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal trespass.

Randy Justice, aggravated arson, F-1.

David Peters, aggravated arson, F-1.

Ronnie Olmstead, possession of drugs, possession of drugs, assault (misdemeanor).

Matthew Sharp, two counts possession of drugs, F-5.

Noah Harriger, possession of drugs, F-5.

Michael Hernandez, possession of drugs, F-5.

Cynthia Cyrus-Gibbons, theft, F-5; forgery, F-5; misdemeanor count of misuse of credit cards.

Rodney Martin Jr., improperly handling firearms, F-4.

Shea Fisher, possession of drugs, F-5; misdemeanor drug charges.

